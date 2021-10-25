CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

Jump on Loomis’s rainy forecast today

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LOOMIS, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Loomis Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loomis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cbps7kj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Loomis: Saturday, October 16: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 17: Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while
LOOMIS, CA
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Loomis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
LOOMIS, CA
Loomis, CA
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

