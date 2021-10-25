Jump on Loomis’s rainy forecast today
(LOOMIS, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Loomis Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loomis:
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
