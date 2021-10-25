CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, GA

Rainy forecast for Bethlehem? Jump on it!

Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bethlehem Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethlehem:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cbps6s000

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Bethlehem — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BETHLEHEM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bethlehem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BETHLEHEM, GA
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Bethlehem is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BETHLEHEM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bethlehem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BETHLEHEM, GA
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Bethlehem, GA
129
Followers
599
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy