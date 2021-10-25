Grain Valley Weather Forecast
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0