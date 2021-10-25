CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, GA

Springfield Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbps2L600

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

