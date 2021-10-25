Daily Weather Forecast For Daingerfield
DAINGERFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
