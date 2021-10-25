Daily Weather Forecast For Daingerfield

DAINGERFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



