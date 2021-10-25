CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millen, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Millen

 7 days ago

MILLEN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cbpry2q00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

