Afton, OK

Monday has sun for Afton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Afton (OK) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(AFTON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Afton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Afton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cbprvOf00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

