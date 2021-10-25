CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbprna500

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

