4-Day Weather Forecast For Uxbridge
UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
