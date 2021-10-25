Monday set for rain in Kingston — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KINGSTON, GA) Monday is set to be rainy in Kingston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingston:

Monday, October 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.