Kingston, GA

Monday set for rain in Kingston — 3 ways to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(KINGSTON, GA) Monday is set to be rainy in Kingston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbprlod00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 25: Showers And
Sun forecast for Kingston — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(KINGSTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

