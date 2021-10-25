East. Helena Daily Weather Forecast
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
