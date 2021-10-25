Ware Shoals Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
