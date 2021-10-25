Daily Weather Forecast For Junction City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cbprcs600

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

