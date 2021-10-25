Weather Forecast For Estill Springs

ESTILL SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



