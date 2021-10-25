CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill Springs, TN

Weather Forecast For Estill Springs

Estill Springs (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

ESTILL SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbprZAn00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

