Monday rain in Carnesville: Ideas to make the most of it

(CARNESVILLE, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Carnesville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carnesville:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.