Carnesville, GA

Monday rain in Carnesville: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(CARNESVILLE, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Carnesville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carnesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbprXPL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

