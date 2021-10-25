Mountain View Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cbprWWc00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Mountain View

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mountain View. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
