A rainy Monday in Buckley — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 7 days ago

(BUCKLEY, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Buckley Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buckley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cbprTsR00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

