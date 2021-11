A 91-year-old man appears to be the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a mentally disabled person in Fort Bragg last week. The Fort Bragg Police Department stated that the man wasn’t aware he was involved in the crash but said that he was at the scene where the accident happened at the time of the collision. Police didn’t release his name or arrest him as they lack evidence to prove he was knowingly involved in the crash. Meanwhile, the man’s license has been revoked pending an emergency evaluation and his vehicle, a Chevy Volt, has been seized as evidence. The hit and run occurred the morning of October 12th when the man hit Brandon Bazor, a 39-year-old man with developmental disabilities, as he was walking home from work. Bazor suffered extensive dental injuries and a fractured orbital bone.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO