New Carlisle, OH

New Carlisle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbprNpJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

New Carlisle is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(NEW CARLISLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Carlisle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
