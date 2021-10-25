New Carlisle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
