New Carlisle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 16 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.