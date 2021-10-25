2022 Land Rover Defender

Land Rover brought the Defender to the US for the first time in the 1990s, but it certainly didn't bring all of them. Deep-pocketed North American Land Rover enthusiasts received the 90 and 110 flavors of the V8 Defender NAS, and that's about it. Those who kept those V8 Defenders ended up losing almost nothing in depreciation over the next 20 years, and can still sell them today for pretty close to what they paid for them, if not more. If they had accumulated only modest miles, some profit could even be in order, minus the upkeep costs, making those Defenders as collectible as something like an air-cooled Porsche from the same period.

