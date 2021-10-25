CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Land Rover Defender

CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you going to stick a V8 in it? Time and again, that was the question JLR had to swat away during the new Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 events this time last year. And now we have our answer. All five liters, eight cylinders and 518 horsepower of it....

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

2022 Land Rover Range Rover: 10 things to know about this new luxury SUV

The Range Rover melds luxury appointments, imposing design and go-anywhere capability like few rival vehicles can. Completely redesigned for 2022, this imposing SUV brings a lot to the table, though here are 10 of its most important features. Stunningly clean design. Unlike practically every other new vehicle available today, the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A Fully Loaded 2022 Range Rover Costs Nearly $200,000

The all-new 2022 Range Rover debuted this week, reclaiming its status as the ultimate luxury SUV in response to stiff competition from high-priced competitors like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and other seven-seater SUVs like the BMW X7. In the US, the 2023 Range Rover SE starts at $104,000, while the Long Wheelbase version begins at $156,000 with five seats and $110,000 with seven seats.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Lexus LX 600 Fights the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Do you want to get behind the wheel of a large luxury SUV that offers a premium driving experience and off-road capabilities? Take a look at this 2022 Lexus LX 600 vs. 2022 Land Rover Range Rover head-to-head comparison. See which vehicle wins the luxury SUV fight. 2022 Lexus LX...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Land Rover Range Rover, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, 2023 Ford Escape: Today's Car News

Land Rover has redesigned the Range Rover, with the new fifth-generation model to arrive at dealerships next spring as a 2022 model. While the exterior styling hasn't changed all that much, underneath is a new platform that supports battery-electric powertrains and perhaps eventually hydrogen-electric powertrains. Chevrolet's new Corvette Z06 has...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Rover Sport#Land Rover Defender 90#Mercedes#British#Exterior Design#Buzzscore
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Partially Unboxed Prior to Full Reveal

Land Rover plans to pull the wraps off of the next-generation Range Rover next week, but today it's sharing a blurred image of its new flagship SUV. No surprise, the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover appears to evolve the styling of the current model, as it includes trademark Range Rover cues such as a floating roof design and a generally boxy shape.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots and video: Familiar look belies new platform

Land Rover has been spotted testing prototypes for its redesigned Range Rover, the fifth generation of the nameplate. The new mid-size luxury SUV is due for a reveal on October 26 and will start sales alongside a redesigned version of the stretched Range Rover Long Wheelbase sometime in 2022, which means we'll see it arrive as a 2023 model. A new Range Rover Sport is also coming, likely one year after the Range Rover.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Land Rover Discovery First Test: Making a Case For Itself

From Namibia's Skeleton Coast to Los Angeles's urban sprawl, the Land Rover Defender has impressed us mightily. Engineered to navigate tough terrain at one turn and cruise a curvy road to a tony restaurant the next, our 2021 SUV of the Year winner's breadth of capabilities is nearly unparalleled. Except...
CARS
News - What Car?

Every upcoming Land Rover previewed

The new Range Rover is just one of five new models that Land Rover is planning to introduce in the next few years. So, what's coming up – and when?... Land Rover has big plans to overhaul its model line-up between now and 2025. Over the next few years, it will be replacing some of its most popular models with next-generation versions, and also launching a number of all-new cars.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover shapes its future with plug-in power

A new Land Rover Range Rover arrives for the 2022 model year. With it, the off-road luxury wagon will mark a few firsts, and the return of some familiar features. On the latter, the next Range Rover will revive Land Rover’s links with BMW. Most versions tap a potent BMW-sourced twin-turbo V-8 for power. On the former, the base Range Rover now comes with a mild-hybrid powertrain standard; plug-in hybrids arrive soon, with a full electric Range Rover due to arrive in 2024.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Debuts with Three Rows, Upcoming PHEV and EV

Plug-in hybrid models arrive for 2023; full-electric model comes one year later. Here it is, officially. Land Rover has taken the wraps off the fifth-generation Range Rover, the British luxury brand’s high-rolling icon. Don’t let the evolutionary design fool you: there’s a lot of change going on under the skin, from a whole new engine lineup, four-wheel steering, predictive air suspension, and other high-tech goodies.
BUYING CARS
hiconsumption.com

Land Rover’s 2022 Range Rover Brings New Levels of Custom Luxury

Last week, Land Rover released a blurry teaser image of the brand-new 2022 Range Rover that sent tongues wagging. Now, the British marque has fully unveiled the next Range Rover, and the reimagined luxury SUV has proven worth the wait. Available in a standard wheelbase and an additional elongated one,...
CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Range Rover Continues Land Rover's Legacy, But Forges Its Own Design Path

The all-new Land Rover Range Rover certainly has its share of impressive and startling features — not the least of which is its starting price of above $100,000. Arguably, however, the most striking element of the new SUV is its overall design — which, while markedly updated, is still unmistakably familiar.
CARS
CNET

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

SV models can be had with super-cool ceramic accents on the shifter, volume dial, climate-control rings and elsewhere. These embellishments look amazing and feel even better. For more photos of the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV, keep scrolling through this gallery.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Street-Spotted: Land Rover 127 Pickup

Land Rover brought the Defender to the US for the first time in the 1990s, but it certainly didn't bring all of them. Deep-pocketed North American Land Rover enthusiasts received the 90 and 110 flavors of the V8 Defender NAS, and that's about it. Those who kept those V8 Defenders ended up losing almost nothing in depreciation over the next 20 years, and can still sell them today for pretty close to what they paid for them, if not more. If they had accumulated only modest miles, some profit could even be in order, minus the upkeep costs, making those Defenders as collectible as something like an air-cooled Porsche from the same period.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jaguar Land Rover Needs Help From A Staunch Rival Just To Survive

Jaguar Land Rover currently only has one all-electric vehicle on sale, the Jaguar I-Pace. By 2025, it intends to be EV-only. A purely battery-powered version of the just-revealed new Range Rover will arrive for 2024, but until then, the automaker simply does not have enough fuel-efficient vehicles to meet new European Union CO2 emissions standards. What to do? Call Tesla for help.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy