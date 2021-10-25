CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Cortlandt Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbpqtfQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CORTLANDT MANOR, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cortlandt Manor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Cortlandt Manor — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CORTLANDT MANOR, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cortlandt Manor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Cortlandt Manor, NY
73
Followers
587
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy