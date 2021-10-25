CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0cbpqsmh00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Cold Spring — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLD SPRING, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cold Spring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COLD SPRING, MN
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(COLD SPRING, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cold Spring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COLD SPRING, MN
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(COLD SPRING, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cold Spring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
COLD SPRING, MN
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Cold Spring, MN
59
Followers
597
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy