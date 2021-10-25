CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa City, WI

Weather Forecast For Genoa City

 7 days ago

GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cbpqAO500

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(GENOA CITY, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Genoa City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
GENOA CITY, WI
Genoa City, WI
