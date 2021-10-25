CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro Weather Forecast

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

JONESBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cbpq53h00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

