Jonesboro Weather Forecast
JONESBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
