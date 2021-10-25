CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Lyman (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LYMAN, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lyman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cbppxEX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

