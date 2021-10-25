CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warner Records Names Karen Kwak Executive VP/Head of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFtZj_0cbppthd00

Warner Records has named Karen Kwak executive vice president and head of A&R, joining the company on Nov. 1 and reporting to co-chairman & CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck. She will be based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and work closely with the team to steer its A&R department.

A veteran executive, Kwak most recently headed her own company, KK Consulting, working with RCA Records (Britney Spears, Maluma), Epic Records, and Three Six Zero (Tiesto). Prior to setting out on her own in 2016, Kwak spent 12 years with Universal Music Group, rising to EVP of A&R, U.S. recorded music, serving all of UMG’s U.S. labels. She was previously EVP and head of A&R at UMG’s Island Def Jam Music Group, which she joined in 2004 and where she worked closely with Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Big Sean, Nas, Frank Ocean and Justin Bieber, among others. While at IDJ, Kwak was responsible for matching Rihanna with the song “Umbrella,” which became a global smash, and also signed The-Dream to the label. Prior to IDJ, Kwak held senior posts at Arista Records, LaFace Records and Motown — where she began her career as an intern ascended the role of VP of A&R administration.

“Throughout her stellar career, Karen has been the force behind countless hit records and chart-topping artists,” said Bay-Schuck. “Her great ears, deep knowledge of all facets of A&R, and invaluable relationships across the industry make her a fantastic addition to our senior management team. With Steve Carless also joining us shortly, we have brilliant A&R leadership in place to take us into the future. Tom Corson and I are thrilled to welcome Karen to the family.”

Added Kwak: “This is my first post at a WMG company, and I’m incredibly excited to become part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking label. Aaron has assembled a phenomenal A&R team, who are signing and nurturing a fantastic array of amazing, leading-edge talent. I’m looking forward to working with the entire Warner Records family, and I want to thank Aaron and Tom for this wonderful opportunity to help shape the future of one of our industry’s iconic companies.”

A number of former Def Jam executives are currently employed at Warner Records, including promotion head Mike Chester, publicity chief Laura Swanson and EVP of Urban marketing Chris Atlas, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Sam Smith Signs Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell; Republic Hires Devon Libran as Senior VP

Four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music through a new joint venture, covering all future works. Smith is known for a long list of chart-topping, influential hits such as “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not The Only One,” “Lay Me Down,” “Too Good at Goodbyes” and more. The deal is the first signing to come from Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music’s new long-term publishing partnership. Pictured above, l-r, are Ryan Press, Warner Chappell president of U.S. A&R; Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair & COO; Tim Blacksmith, co-founder, Tim & Danny Music; Smith; Guy Moot, co-chair...
MUSIC
Variety

Neon Names Jason Wald as Vice President of Production, Acquisitions

Jason Wald has joined indie film studio Neon as vice president of acquisitions and production. Wald joins the Oscar-winning shop from Searchlight Pictures. He will report to Jeff Deutchman, executive vice president of acquisitions and production. The company, behind hits like “Parasite” and “I, Tonya,” is seeking to ramp up original production in addition to curating its ongoing slate. At Searchlight, Wald served as director of acquisitions. There he identified films for theatrical release and for streaming, via Searchlight’s output arrangement with Hulu. Prior to that, he was a member of the inaugural film team at Hulu Originals in the role of...
BUSINESS
Variety

WME Signs ‘Hunting Ghislane’ Podcast Producer Chalk & Blade, Jason Phipps Joins as Head of Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Chalk & Blade, the London-based production company behind the hit “Hunting Ghislane” podcast, which is soon to become a TV drama, has signed with talent agency WME. In addition, Jason Phipps is joining the as head of content and development. Phipps’ work includes hit series “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” which is being adapted for TV, investigative piece “Where is George Gibney?” and the drama “The Cipher” starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo. Phipps’ commission, “I’m Not a Monster,” made in collaboration with PBS Frontline, won the Edward R. Murrow award, as well as a Podcast Academy Award for Best Documentary...
BUSINESS
Variety

YouTube Taps Ad Veteran Tara Walpert Levy as VP of Americas, Overseeing Content Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Tara Walpert Levy, a 10-year Google and YouTube veteran ad exec, is moving over to YouTube full-time in a big new role. Walpert Levy has been named VP, Americas for YouTube, leading the teams overseeing the video giant’s partnerships across the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil that work with creators and media partners to build their audiences and monetize content. “YouTube is the foundation of the creator economy… and yet I think there’s another wave of explosive growth to come,” Walpert Levy told Variety. YouTube’s ad revenue is a core — and fast-growing — piece of Google’s overall business. In the third...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Rihanna
Person
Britney Spears
The Hollywood Reporter

Snapchat Inks Deal With NBCUniversal to Use Audio From ‘SNL,’ ‘The Office’ and More (Exclusive)

Snapchat has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that will bring audio clips from hit films and TV shows like Bridesmaids, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Back to the Future, Shrek and Saturday Night Live to the social platform. In addition to music, Snapchatters will now be able to add audio clips from popular titles in NBCU’s catalog to their snaps. Users who receive a snap from a friend using the NBCU audio will be given the option to swipe up to view more information about the movie or show, as well as a link to access the title from whichever streaming platform it is available...
TV SHOWS
Variety

U2 Joins TikTok, Iconic Rock Group Adds Song Tracks to App

Achtung, baby! U2 is now on TikTok — and for the first time, users of the social-video app can use the band’s tracks in their own posts. Sounds now available in the TikTok library from the Irish rockers include such hits as “With Or Without You,” “Vertigo,” “Sweetest Thing,” “One,” “Beautiful Day” and ‘Where The Streets Have No Name.” U2’s first video post on its official TikTok channel is a sneak listen to its new track “Your Song Saved My Life,” featuring artwork by Bono, from Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2” original motion picture soundtrack. It’s being previewed on TikTok two days before...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

LADbible Group's LADstudios Hires Vice Media's Clare Priestley as Head of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Clare Priestley, former director of commercial production at Vice Media, has joined LADstudios as head of production, reporting into recently appointed director Alex Morris. LADstudios is the factual entertainment division of youth-focused content creator LADbible Group, whose video content published across major platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, receives some three billion views per month. Priestley will lead the production and post production team at LADstudios that currently produces and publishes over 100 pieces of video content per month including premium short form and branded content.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A R#Warner Records#Epic Records#Kk Consulting#Rca Records#Universal Music Group#Umg#Evp#The Dream#Idj#Arista Records#Laface Records#Wmg
SFGate

Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL, Named Heavy Metal Entertainment's First-Ever Music Czar (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Holkenborg, the composer, producer and musician also known as Junkie XL, will serve as Heavy Metal Entertainment first-ever “Music Czar,” the company announced today (Oct. 28). In a newly-created role, Holkenborg will work on the sound of Heavy Metal projects via his own compositions and in guiding other composers and musicians. He’ll also continue to score independently, and is currently attached to George Miller’s “3000 Years of Longing,” among other features slated for release in 2022 and 2023.
MUSIC
Variety

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso to Be Honored by Outfest

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso will honored next month with the Visionary Award at the 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards. Alonso, Marvel Studios’ president of physical and post production, visual effects and animation production, will be recognized for her contributions to LGBTQ representation and media visibility. She serves as an executive producer on Marvel Studios’ films and series, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “WandaVision” and “Loki.” Marvel’s latest film, “Eternals,” features Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry), a gay superhero whose family includes his husband (played by out actor Haaz Sleiman) and their young son.
MOVIES
Variety

YouTube Head of Content Partnerships Malik Ducard Exits to Join Pinterest (EXCLUSIVE)

After a decade at YouTube, Malik Ducard is moving on: He’s been hired by Pinterest as the image-sharing and social media company’s first chief content officer. For the last two years, Ducard has been VP of content partnerships at YouTube, in charge of business development for the platform’s partnerships on film, TV, social impact, family and learning. At Pinterest, Ducard will lead the content and creator team, tasked with developing its content strategy and vision to tap into the creator economy. Ducard will join Pinterest’s executive team and report directly to co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann. “As we continue our work to...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Future Net Worth – Future Rapper Net Worth, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life. Name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future) Future, The Rapper, Net Worth – Future Biography, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, Assets, Achievements: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is an American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, mostly known as his stage name Future. Future Hendrix is also named Nayvadius Cash. He was born in 1983, and he is active as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter since 2009 to present. Future has released some Mix Tapes, worked with Epic Records, and has done several music tours. Future has released two best-seller albums named Pluto in 2012 and Honest, which was released in 2014. Future is the most popular and famous artist in America. Future sings and also plays Keyboard. The future is well known for his Hip Hop and R&B music. Future presently has Net Worth of 3.5$ Million and increasing.
MUSIC
Variety

First Lady Jill Biden Joins Trisha Yearwood in Food Network Holiday Special

First Lady Jill Biden and Trisha Yearwood aim to launch the holiday season with an exclusive look at the First Family’s Thanksgiving traditions and favorite recipes. The special, titled “A White House Thanksgiving,” debuts Nov. 20 at noon on Food Network and Discovery Plus, the streaming-video hub of the cable outlet’s parent company Discovery. The pair will create a tablescape made with fresh flowers from the White House Kitchen Garden, and prepare recipes like a Yearwood favorite for turkey gravy and another for savory stuffing handed down from Dr. Biden’s grandmother. The pair will be joined by White House executive chef Cristeta...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy