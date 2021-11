Bernd Greifeneder is the CTO and Founder of Dynatrace, a software intelligence company that helps to simplify enterprise cloud complexity. IT, development and business departments are under more pressure than ever to innovate. However, this has led to applications becoming increasingly complex as organizations move to more dynamic, multicloud environments for greater agility. DevOps and SRE teams need to make sense of this complexity and optimize their services, but this drains the time you can devote to innovation. The move to cloud-native architectures is also making it harder for these teams to quickly identify vulnerabilities.

SOFTWARE ・ 16 HOURS AGO