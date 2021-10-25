CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Large employer group launches new pharmacy benefit management business

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Oct 25 (Reuters) - A nonprofit coalition of nearly 40 private employers, including U.S. retailers Walmart and Costco, said on Monday it has launched a new company that would offer pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services for employers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic weighing severely on people’s emotional and physical wellbeing, companies have been looking to broaden their offerings to support their employees.

EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the coalition Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager.

PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices.

PBGH is the majority owner of Emsana Health, the company that will house the PBM unit. The group also counts Boeing Co and Microsoft Corp among its members.

San Francisco-based PBGH has been assisting large employers and other healthcare consumers for over three decades in getting access to higher quality care and reducing costs.

“For the first time, employers will own their own data and have the information and tools and clinical resources dedicated exclusively to their unique needs and patient populations,” said Greg Baker, who would helm EmsanaRx.

Cigna Corp’s Evernorth and UnitedHealth Group’s unit Optum are among the largest providers of PBM services in the United States. Health conglomerate CVS Health Corp also has a PBM business.

Comments / 0

Related
petproductnews.com

New Specialty Job and Employment Resources Board for the Pet Industry Launched

A new job and employment resources board specifically designed to meet the needs of both those who need employees and those who are seeking jobs in the pet industry has launched. Employpet.com services pet businesses of all sizes in both regional and metropolitan locations. The new job matching technology offered...
ANIMALS
pharmacytimes.com

Certified Pharmacy Technicians Help Your Business Thrive

As a pharmacist, it’s important to consider the benefits of certification for pharmacy technicians. When it comes to running a pharmacy, employee qualifications and skills can make or break the business. This is especially true today, as pharmacy technicians take on more responsibilities than ever before. In fact, according to the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) 2021 Industry Outlook, 43% of employers report that pharmacy technicians have more responsibility this year compared to last.1 The assumption could be made that this growth is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but expectations are that this growth will continue long after the pandemic.
EDUCATION
benefitspro.com

PBGH launches PBM for large employers

The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) has launched Emsana Health — an independent company established to create health care products to meet the needs of large companies and their employees. Emsana Health will serve as an “innovation studio” to develop products designed with and for PBGH member organizations — which include Walmart, Costco, Tesla, and Microsoft. The new company’s first business unit is EmsanaRx, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that was built by employers for employers and seeks to lower health care costs and boost transparency.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Baker
aithority.com

Even Launches New Employer-Sponsored Financial Benefits Platform

Even, a leading financial benefits platform designed to provide financial resiliency and control to US employees, announced the launch of its employer-sponsored platform. Even’s financial benefits platform is the only solution built from the ground up for hourly workers, a group who has been largely overlooked and underserved by the current financial system. By sponsoring employee access to the platform, employers are able to provide their employees with the financial tools they actually need to reduce their dependence on payday loans, late fees and overdraft fees, increasing their net disposable income and ability to take control of their financial lives. Even’s platform allows employers to configure their early wage access program, incentivize emergency savings contributions, and provide visibility into projected net earnings based on actual schedules. Innovative employers including Noodles & Company and Mattress Firm are joining early adopter PayPal in recognizing the need to invest in employee financial health and fully sponsor Even as an employee benefit.
ECONOMY
healthcaredive.com

Cigna expands telehealth benefits for employer-covered lives, including new virtual-first plan

Cigna on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of virtual care benefits to millions of its customers receiving coverage through their employer, as payers increasingly turn to digital channels to cut costs without sacrificing access. The payer, which acquired telemedicine vendor MDLive earlier this year, is integrating MDLive physicians into digital-first...
HEALTH
bizjournals

Employers are doing a checkup on their employee dental benefits

With routine checkups and cleanings done less frequently due to the disruptions from the pandemic response, dentists are now seeing more patients than usual with serious problems. And serious problems often come at high costs – for both employees and employers. “Dental practices were closed due to government orders during...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealth Group#Microsoft Corp#Clinical Pharmacy#Pbm#Emsanarx#Pbgh#Emsana Health#Boeing Co#Cigna Corp#Evernorth#Optum#Cvs Health Corp
Axios

New drug benefits companies need employers to pick them

Winning over employers is the biggest hurdle facing two new drug benefits companies — one created by billionaire Mark Cuban's startup drug firm and another created by a coalition of large employers. Why it matters: The projects won't go far if major employers don't shift their business away from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Modern Healthcare

Purchaser Business Group on Health launches PBM

The Purchaser Business Group on Health launched a pharmacy benefit manager, the not-for-profit employer-led coalition announced Monday. The PBM, which manages prescription drug benefits on behalf of payers, was born out of employers' frustration as they have been denied access to information about drug costs, rebates and administrative fees, the Purchaser Business Group on Health said, which represents 40 large, private employers and public healthcare purchasers. EmsanaRx will be the first division of PBGH's Emsana Health, an independent company tailored for large employers and their employees.
HEALTH
insurancebusinessmag.com

Liberty Company Insurance Brokers launches new managing general agent

Liberty Company Insurance Brokers (LCIB) has launched a new managing general agent founded on its underwriting expertise – Aura Risk Management. Aura Risk Management is an MGA that administers programs and aggregates commercial and personal lines wholesale placements via a national network of carriers, producers, and agency partners. It is licensed to operate in over 30 states, with plans to expand into more regions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
HIT Consultant

GeniusRx Digital Pharmacy Launches Asynchronous Telehealth Offering

– GeniusRx™, a Boca Raton, FL-based next-generation digital pharmacy focused on improving patient outcomes by disrupting the way prescription drugs are bought, sold, and delivered, announced the launch of GeniusClinic™ and GeniusIQ™. – GeniusClinic™ provides members with access to providers in a transparent and affordable manner, leveraging the GeniusIQ™ machine...
HEALTH
Times Union

Large employers

Interesting facts: Accenture sees the diversity of its people as key. It continues to take steps to become the most inclusive and diverse company in the world. Benefits: Health and welfare plans that include domestic partners; 401(k) match and savings plans; 16 weeks maternity leave and eight weeks primary caregiver leave; flexible work arrangements, including flex time, part-time work, job sharing and telecommuting; backup dependent care, adoption and fertility expense reimbursement; breast milk shipping for traveling mothers; programs to keep employees active through a customized app with fitness and nutritional tracking, coaching, brain games and pregnancy coaching; and a new online program focused on wellness, healthy lifestyles, stress management, better sleep, controlling obesity and diabetes through coaching and peer support groups.
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

NCPA, MPECrx launch Pathways to Pharmacy Ownership initiative

Pathways to Pharmacy Ownership is an initiative from the National Community Pharmacists Association and Minority Pharmacist Entrepreneur Conference that encourages and supports independent pharmacy ownership among minority pharmacists. The National Community Pharmacists Association is partnering with the Minority Pharmacist Entrepreneur Conference to launch Pathways to Pharmacy Ownership, a new initiative...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTEN.com

PHYSICIAN MORTGAGE BENEFITS KICK IN BEFORE EMPLOYMENT

Originally Posted On: https://mdmortgageloan.com/physician-mortgage-benefits-kick-in-before-employment/. The Physician Mortgage Loan Program is designed to help persons in the medical field qualify for a mortgage loan with zero to little money down and no private mortgage insurance (PMI.) Lenders understand that the process of becoming a physician is a multistage process. Therefore, criteria...
REAL ESTATE
cascadebusnews.com

Four Benefits of Managing Business Financials on Mobile

In this high-tech age, using cash less and making payments on a mobile device is the new normal. But people aren’t just using their phones and tablets to purchase products or pay personal bills. They’re also using mobile devices to manage bills for their businesses. The popularity of mobile payments...
CELL PHONES
wvxu.org

What are pharmacy benefit managers and what role do they play in the price of your prescriptions?

If you have health insurance and it comes with a prescription drug plan, it may be managed by a pharmacy benefit manager. PBMs are companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers. By negotiating with drug manufacturers and pharmacies to control drug spending, PBMs have a significant impact in determining total drug costs - and they have faced growing scrutiny about their role in rising prescription costs and spending.
CINCINNATI, OH
Reuters

Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

(Reuters) - Stellantis NV, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, is offering voluntary retirement program to pension-eligible employees in the United States, the company said late Monday. The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy