Weather Forecast For Troy
TROY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
