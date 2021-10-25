Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cbppKFY00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

