Weather Forecast For Weiser
WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
