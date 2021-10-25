Weather Forecast For Weiser

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.