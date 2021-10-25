Moderna: Positive data shown from study of COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 to 11

Virus Outbreak Vaccine (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Rick Bowmer)

BOSTON — Moderna Inc. announced Monday morning that positive interim data from the KidCOVE study, the company’s study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages six to 11 years of age.

The biotechnology company reports that from its analysis, the study showed a robust neutralizing antibody response after two doses of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level with a favorable safety profile.

“We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We look forward to filing with regulators globally and remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic with a vaccine for adults and children of all ages.”

The study was divided into three groups, with over 4,700 participants. The study demonstrated a strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose and met the co-primary immunogenicity endpoints for six to less than 12-years-olds in KidCOVE.

Moderna says it plans to submit this data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and other global regulators.

For more information on the study and details regarding Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children six to 11 years of age, click here.

