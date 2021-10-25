Weather Forecast For Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Occasional light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
