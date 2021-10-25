CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Springs, NY

Weather Forecast For Clifton Springs

Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Occasional light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

