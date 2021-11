Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners is back in 2021! Having an illegal industry air on TV may seem strange to some. Making and selling moonshine, which isn’t taxed in the USA, could land the cast of the show in hot water but, as per Distractify, the moonshiners would have to get caught on the job if anyone wanted to do anything about their activities. Therefore, viewers get a glimpse into the lives of the men who operate in the backwoods of Appalachia.

