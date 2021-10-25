3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Buna
(BUNA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buna:
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
