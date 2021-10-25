The MacBook Pro Delivers Everything Apple Fans Have Been Asking for

Apple’s M1 silicon debuted to great fanfare a year ago, infusing the entry-level 2020 MacBook Air with extraordinary computing power for a laptop of its size and price. At the time, the 13-inch MacBook Pro rang up as the lesser value, since it cost more but used the same M1 processor that the MacBook Air did. Apple now changes the equation—and opens up the Pro to a wider swath of content pros—with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (starts at $1,999; $2,899 as tested). Debuting a new screen size for Apple laptops, this MacBook Pro is the notebook that Mac-minded creative professionals have been waiting for, with a much-more-powerful Apple chip (the M1 Pro), an extensive selection of ports (including some old essentials returning), and revolutionary screen technology to justify its considerably higher price. It gains an Editors' Choice award as a seriously powerful tool for Mac creatives that, unlike most workstation-grade laptops, retains reasonable portability.

