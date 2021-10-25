CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Monday in Honey Brook — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 7 days ago

(HONEY BROOK, PA) Monday is set to be rainy in Honey Brook, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Honey Brook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cbpoDp000

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

