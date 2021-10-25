Sunbury Daily Weather Forecast
SUNBURY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0