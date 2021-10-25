CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(HARRISON, TN) Monday is set to be rainy in Harrison, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harrison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpo5qR00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

