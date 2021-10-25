Rainy forecast for West. Grove? Jump on it!

(WEST. GROVE, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in West. Grove Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Grove:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain Showers Likely High 62 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.