4-Day Weather Forecast For Thayer
THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
