Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Maggie Valley
(MAGGIE VALLEY, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Maggie Valley Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maggie Valley:
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
