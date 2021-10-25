Daily Weather Forecast For Hartford

HARTFORD, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.