CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Monday sun alert in Weaver — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Weaver (AL) Weather Channel
Weaver (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(WEAVER, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Weaver:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cbpnvFp00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Weaver (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Weaver

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weaver: Sunday, October 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the
WEAVER, AL
Weaver (AL) Weather Channel

Weaver (AL) Weather Channel

Weaver, AL
151
Followers
596
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy