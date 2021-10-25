A rainy Monday in Biscoe — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(BISCOE, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Biscoe Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Biscoe:

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers Likely High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.