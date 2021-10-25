Laurel Hill Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cbpnqqC00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

