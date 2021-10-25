Laurel Hill Weather Forecast

LAUREL HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers Likely High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



