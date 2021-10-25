4-Day Weather Forecast For Altoona
ALTOONA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
