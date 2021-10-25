CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonder Lake, IL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(WONDER LAKE, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wonder Lake Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wonder Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpnjuL00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Wonder Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wonder Lake: Saturday, October 23: Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight; Sunday, October 24: Rain; Monday, October 25: Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight;
WONDER LAKE, IL
Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Wonder Lake, IL
74
Followers
597
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy