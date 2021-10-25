CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, CA

Farmersville Daily Weather Forecast

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cbpni1c00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

