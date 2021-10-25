Farmersville Daily Weather Forecast
FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
