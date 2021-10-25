Carlyle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARLYLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
