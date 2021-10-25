CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, AL

Evergreen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cbpncjG00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Evergreen

(EVERGREEN, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evergreen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EVERGREEN, AL
