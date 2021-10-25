Evergreen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0